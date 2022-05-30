Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $46.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.47.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE EAT opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. Brinker International has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $65.21.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,115,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $23,064,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,261,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

