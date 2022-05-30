Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will announce $5.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $33.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $41.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.37 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $31.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 121.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. 65,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $368.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 625,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

