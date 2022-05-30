Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will announce $96.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.52 million and the lowest is $42.57 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $358.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.52 million to $610.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $607.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $52.43.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $629,992.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,431,638 shares of company stock valued at $40,058,468 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000. State Street Corp increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

