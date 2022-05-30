Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) will announce $96.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.52 million and the lowest is $42.57 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $358.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.52 million to $610.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $607.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $52.43.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $629,992.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,431,638 shares of company stock valued at $40,058,468 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000. State Street Corp increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.