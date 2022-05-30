Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post $0.58 EPS

Brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.88. Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 839.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 282,478 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $23,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 633.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

