Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.