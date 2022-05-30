Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.