Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will report sales of $403.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $516.27 million and the lowest is $281.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Castellan Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 31,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,364 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 334,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEP traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.22. 18,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,457. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

