Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to report $69.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.57 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $284.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.21 million to $286.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $310.07 million, with estimates ranging from $309.74 million to $310.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The stock has a market cap of $768.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

