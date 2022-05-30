Brokerages Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Fisker reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 242,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fisker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 380.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fisker by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fisker by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fisker by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

