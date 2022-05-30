Brokerages Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.45). Fisker posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fisker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 242,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

