Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will post $511.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.00 million and the highest is $528.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $332.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of HP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 38,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,837. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after buying an additional 470,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

