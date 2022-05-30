Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will post $4.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.55 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 566,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,334,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

