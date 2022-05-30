Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.53). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,579. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $261.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

