Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $3.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will report $3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $3.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.01 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.00.

NYSE TFX traded up $4.62 on Monday, hitting $290.09. 5,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.63 and a 200 day moving average of $320.79. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

