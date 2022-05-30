Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Kroger posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 388,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,201. Kroger has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.