Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $34,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.43. 85,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,674. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

