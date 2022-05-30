Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT at $65.37

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.59.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNPQY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($74.47) to €72.00 ($76.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($68.09) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($76.60) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 476,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.
About BNP Paribas (Get Rating)
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
