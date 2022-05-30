Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $277.25

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.25.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

IQV stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $195.57 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

