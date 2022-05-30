Brokerages Set Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target at $26.15

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GASNY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €29.60 ($31.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

GASNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,534. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

