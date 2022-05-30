Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $7.01

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.10 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.60) to €5.80 ($6.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,775,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 184,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

