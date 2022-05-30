Brokerages Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target at $23.40

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ONTF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,716. The firm has a market cap of $602.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,621 shares of company stock worth $2,048,210. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

