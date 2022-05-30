Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target at $9.75

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,690. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Orange by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Orange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Orange by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 221,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

