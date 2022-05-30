Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target at $9.75

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,690. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.
About Orange (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.