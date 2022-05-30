Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $148.00

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

