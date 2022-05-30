Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Target Price at $50.63

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.90. 49,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,320. The company has a market cap of $433.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

