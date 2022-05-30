Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $20.28

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 50,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.29. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,812,535.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,089,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,137,584 shares of company stock worth $92,347,081 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.