Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $142.00

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

