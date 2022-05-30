Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price at $75.43

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.