Bronson Point Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Marqeta makes up approximately 0.3% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.