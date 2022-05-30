Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,084 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,631 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $11,610,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

