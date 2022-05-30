Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

BNR opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.33. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 1,537.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 117,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.