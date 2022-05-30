Bytecoin Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $36,622.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.78 or 0.00654139 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000919 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

