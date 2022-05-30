ByteNext Reaches Market Cap of $345,681.81 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $345,681.81 and approximately $123.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.76 or 0.01958006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00449540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

