Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on the stock.

LON:ALL opened at GBX 48.80 ($0.61) on Thursday. Atlantic Lithium has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.86). The company has a market cap of £281.45 million and a P/E ratio of -25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.37.

In other news, insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk sold 600,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £342,000 ($430,351.08).

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

