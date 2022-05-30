Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 54,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 306,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.69 million and a P/E ratio of -26.71.

Canada Nickel Company Profile (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

