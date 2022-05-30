Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFFN. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

