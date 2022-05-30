Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $59.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $57.70. 96,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

