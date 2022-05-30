CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. CareCloud reported sales of $34.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $153.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $167.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.