Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 291 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $251.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.07.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

