Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 8,437.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $583,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 109.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

