Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 959 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.59 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

