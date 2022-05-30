Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

