Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 21,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.29.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

