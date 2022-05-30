Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $364,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,407,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,584,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $170.00 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $153.69 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.