Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $87,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,139,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,989,000 after acquiring an additional 762,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

