Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,750. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $33.28 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

