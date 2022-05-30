Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

