Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $114.33 million and $18.75 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,142,071 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

