Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.05. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

CADNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

