C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Down 3.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.