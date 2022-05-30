Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $457.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

