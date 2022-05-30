Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will report sales of $60.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Centerspace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.06 million to $62.90 million. Centerspace posted sales of $46.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year sales of $243.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerspace stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.33. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,993. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

